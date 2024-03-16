Sony would be working on an advanced model of PlayStation 5, called PS5 Pro, which promises to improve the gaming experience thanks to a significantly more powerful GPU. According to what was reported by sources close to the industry, this new model could boast a graphics processing speed up to three times faster than current PS5 models.

Sources have revealed impressive technical details regarding the PS5 Pro, currently known by the code name “Trinity”. From the leaked information, it emerges that the console could reach 67 teraflops in 16-bit floating point calculations. This would represent a 45% improvement in rendering performance over the current PS5, which sits at 10.28 teraflops.

In addition to this impressive qualitative leap in computing power, there is also talk of a potential tripling of ray tracing performance, with peaks of up to four times higher in some scenarios. These specifications, which seem to come directly from an internal Sony technical documentanticipate a console capable of defining new standards for the gaming industry.

The document also mentions the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), a technology that would use PlayStation's machine learning to upscale images similar to what is offered by competing solutions such as Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR. This innovation could not only enable resolutions up to 8K in the future, but also significantly improve ray tracing performance on this hardware.

Although the sources have had a variable history in terms of reliability, recent reports indicate that Sony's internal studios would begin testing PS5 Pro development kits as early as September, extending access to third parties from January. This information converges towards a possible launch date around holiday 2024, keeping expectations high for the arrival of this mid-generation console.