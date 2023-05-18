Strauss Zelnick – CEO of Take-Two – revealed many interesting details about the company’s commercial results and medium-long term plans. However, he also said something interesting about the console gaming world in general, stating that “probably” I’m coming mid-generation consolenamely a PS5 Pro and an Xbox Series Pro (unofficial names, of course).

His words came in response to one GamesIndustry.biz question. The publication asked if, similar to the previous generation during which Sony released the PS4 Pro and Microsoft’s Xbox One X, we can expect to see enhanced versions of the current consoles in this generation. Obviously, the question also served to ask whether these new consoles could affect Take-Two, based on the results of the previous generation.

There Zelnick’s complete answer was: “Probably yes, they will come and [ndr, PS4 Pro e Xbox One X] they didn’t have much effect on our results.”

PS4 left and PS4 Pro right: what will PS5 Pro look like?

It is difficult to say whether this statement by Zelnick is the result of information obtained from Sony and Microsoft or if it is just his personal consideration. In any case, it seems that from Take-Two’s point of view, the new mid-generation hardware does not have much impact on sales.

We’ll have to see if by any chance there will be room for hardware announcements at the PlayStation Showcase on May 24 or the Xbox Showcase on June 11.