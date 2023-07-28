Considering how much PS5 is still selling currently in its standard version, it seems impossible that Sony really plans to launch new versions of the console in the near future, yet the clues in this sense are not lacking. We have seen the official announcement of the 40 million PS5 sold so far, which is about two and a half years, which puts it more or less on par with the sales pace of the PS4 but with all the difficulties encountered in the first part of this generation a due to production and stock supply problems. It is a console that sells like hot cakes, and this also seems to happen regardless of the release of big exclusive games or not. If we add to this the fact that it is a console that is not exactly pleasing to the eye, almost complicated to put at home given its absurd size, one would think that there is really no need to push on novelties of any kind to sell moreover.
Yesterday we were wondering whether or not focusing on live services makes sense, but in scope software there is probably something to record: Sony continues to sell a lot on this front too, but production costs increase exponentially, as do development times, while the sale of exclusives tends to decrease from generation to generation, therefore it is there is likely to be a need for a shake-up in terms of video game production. Even more dubious, perhaps, however, is the need to produce new hardware, considering that on this front there seems to be no need for a further push: PS5, moreover, has already been sold for an abundant year, therefore also from the point of view economic there are perhaps not great margins for improvement to be exploited, not to mention the fact that the launch of updated models could seem like a sort of slap in the face to 40 million users who have trusted the current console.
The signs that suggest PS5 Pro and Slim
However, history teaches us that these results mean little, in the face of Sony’s great plans: it was June 10, 2016, or just two and a half years after the launch of PS4, when the company officially announced that it was at work on the mysterious “Neo” model, which would later be presented as PS4 Pro, accompanied by PS4 Slim as a basic version. PS5 could follow precisely the same path: the only brake on this idea lies in the fact that the console still seems far from reaching its potential, considering that it has remained with the handbrake on for almost two years, in a strongly blocked by the pandemic and the commodity crisis. However, it is possible that this will not affect much on a plan that may have already been established earlier, with the idea of replacing the first console model with the “mid-gen” one about halfway through its life cycle, i.e. around 2024, exactly as happened previously.
From this point of view, even the recent ones price cuts applied to PS5 could be suspicious: as also pointed out by journalist Tom Henderson, perhaps the main proponent of the theory of the upcoming PS5 Pro and Slim, these pricing strategies are often applied to clean up inventories and start making space for the arrival of new models. Speaking of the latter, PS5 Pro could be justified by a continuous need for power that seems to emerge from videogame development: in fact we have not yet seen games really go to 4K and 60 fps as was thought to be standard for this new generation, so we there is ample room for improvement in this regard. However, the simplest evolutions could be those concerning the architecture of energy dissipation and absorption, which would make PS5 Slim perhaps an even more logical evolutionary step. That these changes can push users to switch consoles remains to be demonstrated.
