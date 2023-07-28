Considering how much PS5 is still selling currently in its standard version, it seems impossible that Sony really plans to launch new versions of the console in the near future, yet the clues in this sense are not lacking. We have seen the official announcement of the 40 million PS5 sold so far, which is about two and a half years, which puts it more or less on par with the sales pace of the PS4 but with all the difficulties encountered in the first part of this generation a due to production and stock supply problems. It is a console that sells like hot cakes, and this also seems to happen regardless of the release of big exclusive games or not. If we add to this the fact that it is a console that is not exactly pleasing to the eye, almost complicated to put at home given its absurd size, one would think that there is really no need to push on novelties of any kind to sell moreover.

Yesterday we were wondering whether or not focusing on live services makes sense, but in scope software there is probably something to record: Sony continues to sell a lot on this front too, but production costs increase exponentially, as do development times, while the sale of exclusives tends to decrease from generation to generation, therefore it is there is likely to be a need for a shake-up in terms of video game production. Even more dubious, perhaps, however, is the need to produce new hardware, considering that on this front there seems to be no need for a further push: PS5, moreover, has already been sold for an abundant year, therefore also from the point of view economic there are perhaps not great margins for improvement to be exploited, not to mention the fact that the launch of updated models could seem like a sort of slap in the face to 40 million users who have trusted the current console.