If you are interested in purchasing one or more of these products, we suggest you arm yourself with patience, as at the moment the portal will welcome you with a long tail due to the high number of visits to the site.

Sony has kicked off the PS5 Pro pre-orders and limited edition consoles and accessories from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection in Italy via the official online store PlayStation Direct .

Arm yourself with patience and prepare all the data to complete the order

As you can see in the image below, by visiting the PlayStation Direct site at this addressyou are welcomed into the waiting room and put in line, even if you just want to consult the online store catalog. In our case, we were even given a waiting time of about 40 minutes, with the times that should shorten in the next few hours.

PlayStation Direct Waiting Room for PS5 Pro and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Pre-Orders

While waiting for your turn, Sony recommends not to manually open or refresh the page, as it offers no benefit and suggests that you prepare payment details in the meantime (Visa, Mastercard and PayPal are accepted) and the login details for your PSN account, to streamline the purchasing process and speed up the queue for other users.

Remember that starting today you can pre-order PS5 Pro in view of the launch in Italy scheduled for November 7th at a price of 799.99 euros. Pre-orders are currently available exclusively on Direct PlayStation and starting from October 10th also at authorized retailers. For more details, here is everything you need to know about PS5 Pro.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Products

Also available to pre-order today are the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, which includes limited-edition variants of the PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense consoles in colors and patterns reminiscent of the very first PlayStation.