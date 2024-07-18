It seems that the PS5 Pro release by the end of 2024 was not set in stone and has been questioned by well-known leaker Tom Henderson: is the console destined to arrive in 2025 with GTA 6?

PS5 Pro and GTA 6 Could Both Be Released in 2025at least according to what was suggested by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, who said he was far from sure that the new Sony console could make its debut by the end of the year, as imagined so far. Henderson was the first to ever talk about PlayStation 5 Pro and his resume is full of predictions that turned out to be well-founded, so we assume that he has excellent internal contacts and can at least express informed opinions on certain topics, as they say. An internal delay of PS5 Pro to 2025, however, would not surprise us. In fact, let’s face it: given how Sony is moving on the first-party production front, it would be almost absurd to launch the new and more powerful model during a 2024 so incredibly poor in PlayStation exclusives. If it is true that to sell hardware you need software, at the moment the Japanese company has two possible paths ahead of it.

A Christmas Launch with Marvel’s Wolverine If Marvel’s Wolverine, recently the victim of further leaks, makes it to stores later this year, PS5 Pro Marketing Could Tie Into Insomniac Games Tie-In and take advantage of the great popularity of the character, who is also returning to theaters in July in Deadpool & Wolverine. Sony could rely in this case on the technical specifications of PlayStation 5 Pro to offer the most demanding users a visually superior experienceperhaps enriched by a more impactful ray tracing and a higher resolution in the 60 fps mode; or even make the 60 frames exclusive to the new console, even if this would be a very aggressive approach. However, we opened the paragraph with a conditional for a reason: There’s a chance Marvel’s Wolverine won’t make it out this yearbut it’s also true that at that point the problem wouldn’t simply be the launch of the new PS5 model and would actually prove to be much deeper for a company incapable of publishing a single significant single-player exclusive in 2024.

A 2025 launch with GTA 6 The second hypothesis, unrelated to the fate of Marvel’s Wolverine (although not necessarily) is that of a launch of PS5 Pro during 2025, in a period that is as close as possible to that of the release of GTA 6, which as we know It should arrive in the fall. The main artwork of GTA 6 This type of strategy would allow Sony to emphasize the concept of a console capable of running the new chapter of the Rockstar Games series at its bestperhaps even here with exclusive effects or a 60 fps mode not present on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (but technically not easy to obtain, as explained by some experts). Considering how much GTA V has sold so far and how much GTA 6 will likely sell, it’s clear that offering this prospect to tens of millions of users could contribute decisively to the success of the new PlayStation 5 model, albeit with a shorter time horizon than expected. Yes, because with the new Xbox coming in 2026, a PS5 Pro launch in 2025 would give Sony a technical supremacy reduced to a handful of months. Enough to create the margin needed to maintain leadership in direct comparison with Microsoft? Hard to say, but it is clear that a debut in 2024 would give the Japanese company more room to maneuver. What do you think? Let’s talk about it.

