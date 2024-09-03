Rumors continue to spread like wildfire regarding the Pro model of PS5. Following the leak that seems to have definitively given us the design of some of the key features of the console, a new indiscretion allows us to discover what its technical department should be.

As reported by the newspaper PGT Gaming News through a post on his Twitter profile, a well-known Insider of Elon Musk’s platform would have revealed what should be the power of the console: to do so, he would have drawn a comparison with a well-known PC graphics card.

According to the Insider, the console’s power would be comparable to that of a Radeon 7700 XT. This is a very popular graphics card among PC enthusiasts, characterized by its ability to maintain 60 FPS (in 1440p) even in demanding titles such as, for example, Cyberpunk 2077. In short, it would be a good “pro” compromise.

Even though information about PS5 Pro coming from unofficial sources is multiplying day by day, official statements from insiders continue to be lacking. According to a recent rumor, the official reveal of the PS5 Pro will be coming in the next few weeks: all we can do, in short, is wait.