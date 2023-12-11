On the ResetEra forum, a user posted further details and specifications of Sony's PS5 Pro model, which is expected to be revealed in September next year according to previous rumors. Here is the list of information shared.

First of all we talk about Viola (the new SoC) which according to the source is manufactured on TSMC N4P. Viola's CPU will once again use the zen2 architecture that is used by the current PS5 to ensure compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4 GHz. There is then talk of the fact that there will be 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512KB of L2 cache per core, and 8MB of shared L3 cache (4MB for CCX). Furthermore, Viola's die is stated to have a capacity of 30 WGP when fully enabled, but will only have 28 WGP (56 CU) enabled when it comes to PS5 Pros sold to the public.

Then we talk about “Trinity” defined as “the culmination of three key technologies”, namely:

Fast storage (hardware-accelerated compression and decompression, a key technology already present in PS5),

accelerated ray tracing

upscaling

It is then said that architecture is that of RDNA3, but the ray tracing improvements come from the RDNA4 architecture. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than relying completely on shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something similar to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc's TSU.

In terms of pure numbers, we are talking about 3584 shaders, 224 TMUs and 96 ROPs, with 16 GB of GDDR6 at 18 gbps. The memory bus is 256 bit with bandwidth of 576 GB/s. The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This causes dual-issue TFLOPs to be on the order of 28.67 peak TFLOPs (224 (TMU) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 ( core clock. We are talking about 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor. Finally it is stated that the increase in rasterization is 50-60% compared to Oberon and Oberon Plus, more than double the raw RT performance.

There NPU XDNA2 will be there to accelerate Sony's proprietary bespoke temporal upscaling technique. This will be one of the main features of PS5 Pro, as we saw with the rendering checkboard for PS4 Pro. The goal is to achieve an upscaled 4K with more than 3 FPS.

As for the PS5 Pro announcement, it is stated that it is scheduled for September 2024.