It seems that we can now understand why the price of the PS5 Pro alluding to the 30th anniversary of PlayStation was kept so secret. Only those who were able to get in on the pre-sale and had a really deep pocket had the chance to invest in said console.

Those lucky enough to be able to reserve a The 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro was found priced at $999.99 in the US, £959.99 in the UK, €1,099.99 and $1,199 in the Australian.

It is worth noting that only those who had the opportunity to pre-order the console were able to see this price, which generated a lot of speculation among fans. It was even suggested at one point that the console would have a price of between $1,200 and $1,200, and the truth is that they were not far from reality.

It’s also worth noting that only 12,300 units of the limited edition PS5 Pro, which features the old colors of the original PlayStation, will be made. The console is already sold out in more than one market, so if you’re one of those daring collectors, if you find it, grab it.

What’s coming in the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition?

Okay, so you know the PS5 Pro has a more powerful processor, a much more robust GPU, and technology that should give you an idea that this is a value product.

There’s more to that 30th Anniversary Edition of the PS5 Pro, though. Right off the bat, you’re going to find a DualSense Edge, another DualSense, a charging station, cable wraps in the original PlayStation colors, and a whole lot more.

If you didn’t get the console, you can also purchase the 30th Anniversary DualSense separately. This item is priced at $79.99 and there’s a slim chance you can actually get it around here for a decent price.

Are you going to be on the lookout for these PlayStation 30th anniversary pieces?