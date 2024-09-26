Last week, Sony revealed a collection of consoles and accessories for PlayStation 5 for the 30th anniversary of the brand. Although at the time the specific information on the prices of these products was a mystery, pre-orders began a few hours ago, so We finally know how much you’ll have to pay for the precious PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition.

According to the PlayStation Direct site, the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited bundle, which includes a PS5 Pro, DualSense Edge, and a host of commemorative accessories, It will cost nothing more and nothing less than $999 dollars. Fortunately, the rest of the products are going to cost the same as their regular counterparts. Here are the prices:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle: $999.99 dollars – approximately $20 thousand pesos.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle: $499.99 dollars – approximately $10 thousand pesos.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: $219.99 dollars – approximately $4,700 pesos.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: $219.99 dollars – approximately $4,999 pesos.

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: $79.99 dollars – approximately $1,499 pesos.

This way, those who want their normal console or a DualSense will not have to spend more than their traditional models. However, Many users have reported that the limited units of the PlayStation 5 Pro are running outUsers in the UK and Australia have reported that not many were able to pre-order this hardware.

Considering that only 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition are available, it’s not a huge surprise to hear that not many were able to secure their console. In the case of Mexico and Latin America, We just have to wait for Amazon to list the regular PS5 or the 30th anniversary DualSense. In related topics, you can learn more about these anniversary products here. Similarly, Sony explains why the PS5 Pro is so expensive.

Author’s Note:

It’s unbelievable that the PS5 Pro costs a thousand dollars. That’s a lot of money, and it’s even more surprising that the product is almost out of stock. While many complained about the price of the regular PS5 Pro, it seems that being one of the 12,300 people with this hardware is worth paying that much money.

Via: IGN