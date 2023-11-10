The announcement about the games arrives from the Spanish section of the official PlayStation Blog discounts foreseen by Sony for his promotion of Black Friday 2023with a reduction of 120 euros on the price of PS5 and other offers regarding DualSense and various accessories.
Sony’s Black Friday 2023 discounts page is currently only visible in the Spanish section of the PlayStation Blog, but the initiative will likely also correspond in other European countries that adopt prices in euros, therefore probably also in Italy.
The offersas regards the hardware, are therefore the following:
- PS5 Standard at 429.99 euros (compared to 549.99 euros)
- Standard DualSense Wireless Controller for €49.99 (up from €69.99)
- DualSense Wireless Controller colored model for €49.99 (up from €74.99)
- Deep Earth Collection DualSense Wireless Remote Control for €49.99 (up from €74.99)
- Dualsense Wireless Controller Pack + EA Sports FC 24 for €89.99 (compared to €119.99)
Also in Italy?
At this point we are awaiting official information also regarding theItalybut it is likely that the offers also correspond in our territory.
The Black Friday promotion in question is expected to be active from 14 to 27 November 2023waiting to know more precisely in which geographical areas it will be available.
This is an interesting campaign, which demonstrates Sony’s aggressiveness in this period on the market, after the other discount initiatives already seen in recent months. Just in recent days the company’s financial data have emerged, which showed how PS5 has reached 46.6 million units sold worldwide.
