The announcement about the games arrives from the Spanish section of the official PlayStation Blog discounts foreseen by Sony for his promotion of Black Friday 2023with a reduction of 120 euros on the price of PS5 and other offers regarding DualSense and various accessories.

Sony’s Black Friday 2023 discounts page is currently only visible in the Spanish section of the PlayStation Blog, but the initiative will likely also correspond in other European countries that adopt prices in euros, therefore probably also in Italy.

The offersas regards the hardware, are therefore the following: