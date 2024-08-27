Sony has announced a PS5 price increase in Japanjustifying this choice due to the global economic situation. The price increase also involves the console’s accessories, transforming the official Japanese price list in this way:

PlayStation 5 – 79,980 yen (494 euros)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 72,980 yen (451 euros)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Double Pack – 89,980 yen (556 euros)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition DualSense Double Pack – 82,980 yen (513 euros)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Midnight Black – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Cosmic Red – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Nova pink – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense Wireless Controller Galactic Purple – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Starlight blue – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Gray Camouflage – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense Wireless Controller Volcanic Red – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Sterling Silver – 11,480 yen (71 euros)

DualSense wireless controller Cobalt Blue – 11,980 yen (74 euros)

Wireless Controller (DUALSHOCK 4) Jet Black – 7,980 yen (49 euros)

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 34,980 yen (216 euros)

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds – 34,980 yen (216 euros)

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset – 22,980 yen (142 euros)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 34,980 yen (216 euros)

PlayStation VR2 – 89,980 yen (556 euros)

PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” Bundle – 94,980 yen (587 euros)

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has decided to review sales prices PlayStation 5 and related peripherals in Japan starting Monday, September 2, 2024,” reads the Japanese PlayStation Blog.

“The decision was taken in light of the impact on the company’s operations related to the difficult external contextincluding recent global economic volatility.”