For some time now it has been said that companies always lose money when launching a new console, which is later recovered if they did the right marketing work, and that is something that has already happened with several devices, but it seems that at least with PlayStation 5 There is still a long way to go to recoup the investment. And that has led to a new price increase for the console and several accessories.

As reported in Japanthe device will cost about 13,000 yen, which is almost 2000 pesos. Mexicosomething that could be important if the increase were to take place here as well. So far it has not been announced which other regions will be affected by the decision of Sony. Making more specific calculations, it will go from costing 66,980 yen to 79,980, making it possible that future users will want to purchase the hardware earlier, since the prices come into effect on September 2nd this year.

Here are the new prices:

Here is the description of the console:

For now, no changes have been revealed in our region, so it will continue to be available at the usual number of stores.

Via: Gematsu