Sony just threw a big announcement out of thin air. A has just been confirmed PlayStation Showcase, which offers a “glimpse into the future of PS5“.

“Tune in next Thursday, the September 9 at 10pm for a preview on the future of PS5. The Showcase will last approximately 40 minutes and will include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most creative developers, for games coming out over the holidays and beyond. And stick around after the presentation for more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase“reads the blog post.

So let’s expect lots of news on upcoming games and maybe some brand new announcements. At the moment we do not know what will be presented: however, as the official website pointed out, this time there will be no news regarding VR games. As usual, you’ll be able to watch the live stream on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

? Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/IJJEE9WplH pic.twitter.com/Hu5bnAwIrW – PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 2, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

We at Eurogamer will follow the event, so stay tuned with us for all the details!

Source: PlayStation Blog