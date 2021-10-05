PlayStation London Studio is hiring new staff for a PS5 exclusive multiplayer game currently in development.

As we learn from the official site, the studio is currently looking for the following figures: Lead Character Artist, Lead Online Programmer, Lead Technical Artis, Procedural Technical Artist, Senionr AI Programmer and a Senion Level / Mission Designer.

“London Studio is building a team from top to bottom for a new online game for PlayStation 5. We are immensely proud of the quality we aspire to and are looking to put together the right team to propel us into the future. Newcomers will come together at the right time to shape our plans for a project we are very passionate about“, the PlayStation Studios comment reported in the aforementioned job announcements.

For the moment, no further details have been shared regarding this mysterious multiplayer exclusive for PS5, but from the words of the studio the project would seem to be in an embryonic phase, so it could take years before we know more about it. In any case, this is further confirmation that Sony is slowly trying to establish itself in the multiplayer games market.

Sony recently acquired Bluepoint Games, a team specializing in remasters, which according to an insider is currently working on both a remake of Bloodborne and Bloodborne 2.