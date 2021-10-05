One of the oldest branches of Sony Interactive Entertainment And PlayStation London Studio, founded in 2002 and which has long distinguished itself with successful casual titles such as Eye Toy and SingStar.

In 2019, the studio of the English capital demonstrated with the action title VR Blood & Truth that it can also manage large-scale productions in blockbuster format. According to current reports, SIE London Studio is currently working on an unspecified online title for the PlayStation 5. Current job postings for the UK studio indicate this.

The positions of Lead Character Artist, Lead Online Programmer, Lead Technical Artist, Procedural Technical Artist, Senior AI Programmer, and Senior Level / Mission Designer are among those that must be filled. Further details on the new online title for Sony’s next-generation console cannot be found in the job postings.

“London Studio is building a team from the ground up for an upcoming PlayStation 5 online game. Quality is something we are very proud of and are looking for the right team to take us forward. Newcomers arrive at the perfect time to help shape our plans for a project that is hugely important to us“we read from the announcements. So we just have to wait for new information that will be revealed in the future.

Source: PSU