In the past few hours, a rumor has spread according to which the backward compatibility with PlayStation 3 would be coming up PS5, given the appearance on PS Store of several PS3 games available for purchase. Well, it could be trivial bug.

According to what was reported by youtuber Ryan Biniecki, it is probably not true that the PlayStation Store would have confirmed the arrival of backwards compatibility. Simply on the digital platform, as has happened in the past, the prices of the titles available in streaming on PlayStation Now.

“Before this news spreads like wildfire, I would like to point out a few things,” Biniecki wrote. “This visual bug has happened to me several times over the years, and it just displays the price of games on PS Now for the rental individual. Prince of Persia was also available on PS Now, so these are not new titles. ”

“For now I would say that this is a rumor with terrible timing, given the rumors regarding the PlayStation subscription in the style of Xbox Game Pass, codenamed. Spartacus, and the patent referring to the backward compatibility of PS5. “

“I’m really sorry to disappoint your expectations, but don’t expect to be able to play PS3 games locally on PS5. Needless to say, however, I’d really like to be wrong.”