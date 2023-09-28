PS5 he scored over two million units sold in Japan during this year: It hasn’t happened since 2005 to a Sony console, therefore since the days of PlayStation 2, and this is clearly a very important result.

As we know, in fact, the Japanese market has become increasingly difficult in recent times a sort of Nintendo monopolywith Switch at 30 million units and software rankings that reflect this dominance from week to week.

It was therefore feared that that goal was more within the reach of a Sony platform, albeit on several occasions over the years previous PlayStations have gone there close: PS3 in 2009, PS4 in 2016 and 2017, in all cases with over 1.8 million units sold.