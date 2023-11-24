New data not officially confirmed seems to paint a rather dire picture for Xbox in Francegiven that PS5 it seems to surpass the Microsoft console, in terms of sales, with a ratio of over 9:1.
Based on previous information, it had already emerged that the PS5 sold nine times as much as the Xbox Series to the 93% for PS5 and 7% for Xbox Seriesin terms of installed base.
Even the French market, like a good part of Europe, has always seen the Sony console dominant compared to Xbox, but the previous consoles demonstrated a smaller gap, with 77% covered by PS4 and 23% by Xbox One, again without taking on behalf of Nintendo which, for its part, produces decidedly high numbers.
Xbox seems unable to establish itself in Europe
Also in this case it seems that Xbox Series X | S is going worse than Xbox One didyet the situation in terms of games, prospects and service offerings seems to be better now than in the past generation.
The conquest of market shares in Europe therefore continues to be a notable dilemma for Microsoft, which however continues to prove rather calm on the marketing front, given a not exactly insistent presence of advertising and promotions in this regard.
It must be said that France is not exactly a huge market either dimensionsbut these are still numbers that translate into a few million units more or less, which when added to those of other countries on the continent can make a difference.
