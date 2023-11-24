New data not officially confirmed seems to paint a rather dire picture for Xbox in Francegiven that PS5 it seems to surpass the Microsoft console, in terms of sales, with a ratio of over 9:1.

Based on previous information, it had already emerged that the PS5 sold nine times as much as the Xbox Series to the 93% for PS5 and 7% for Xbox Seriesin terms of installed base.

Even the French market, like a good part of Europe, has always seen the Sony console dominant compared to Xbox, but the previous consoles demonstrated a smaller gap, with 77% covered by PS4 and 23% by Xbox One, again without taking on behalf of Nintendo which, for its part, produces decidedly high numbers.