Something that has been noticed in recent months is the end of the absence of next-generation consoles in stores, because today you can already find the PS5 either xbox series x in any specialized store or even supermarkets. This has led us to the device of sony has managed to catch up with its predecessor in a matter of numbers.

In a latest monthly sales report released by NPD Group, Mat Piscatella noted that the units of PS5 now they are ahead of the ps4 after the first 29 months on the market for both consoles. So if you follow in his footsteps, you could overcome it in a matter of time, and thus catch up with Nintendo sometime.

Last March, it was reported that sales of PS5 reached a record for any system of the brand in the month of February. And according piscatella , PS5 it also set a new record during March. In fact, Sony is hoping to beat their own record with the last console, something they could apparently do before halfway through. 2023.

It is worth mentioning that resident evil 4 reached the highest number of sales in March, thus finally surpassing the trend of Hogwarts Legacy which started in February. To this is added that the largest number of distributed copies of the creation of Capcom have been made on devices PlayStationleaving behind platforms like Xbox and until the pc.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is strange that despite the fact that large PlayStation productions are not coming out right now, the console is advancing exponentially. And that could be because people are experiencing past games that they couldn’t due to lack of stock in stores.