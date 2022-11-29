PS5 Digital will be on sale in limited quantities at GameStop Wednesday November 30, 2022. As usual, the console will be available for purchase in bundles with other products, including games and accessories, with actual availability being announced in real time during a live stream on Twitch starting at 3pm.

On Wednesday, November 30, GameStop will be selling a bundles with PS5 Digital which includes FIFA 23, a second DualSense controller with standard colouring, the charging base for Sony controllers, the Sades Spirit Orange headset and a voucher with 100 euro credit for the PlayStation Store. The price has not been indicated, but considering the contents of the bundle, we assume it will be 750 euros or less.

If you are interested, the bundle drop on the chain’s official website will take place on Wednesday 30 November from 15:00 onwards. Availability will be confirmed during a live stream GameStop Italia official Twitch channel, which will start at the same time. Since as usual the available quantities will be extremely limited, we suggest you follow the livestream from the beginning, being ready to place your order as soon as availability is announced.

What do you think of GameStop’s PS5 Digital bundle for this week? Let us know in the comments.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.