The bundle of PS5 Standard with God of War Ragnarok will be available for purchase at GameStop give her 15:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 9 November 2022, coinciding with the launch of the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus. Apparently this week the chain will sell the console without adding additional products (such as games and accessories) extra in the package that raise the price, thus making the initiative attractive even to those who do not appreciate this kind of operations. Below you will find the details currently known.

The PS5 Standard bundle with God of War Ragnarok goes on sale Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the GameStop site at an unspecified time from 15:00 onwards. As usual the actual availability will be communicated in real time during a live broadcast on the official GameStop Twitch channel, to this address, which will start at the same time. The advice therefore is to follow the livestream from the beginning and to keep yourself ready to place the order as soon as the bundle is put on sale, since as usual the quantities will be rather limited.

At the moment we don’t have precise details, but it seems that the bundle with PS5 Standard + God of War Ragnarok will be sold without games and extra accessories, therefore at the standard price of 619.99 euros. The Instagram post with which GameStop announced the drop in fact does not mention any additional products, unlike in the past few weeks. If confirmed, this could make the initiative inviting even for those who do not look favorably on the bundles usually offered by the chain. However, we are awaiting precise confirmations in this regard.

What do you think? Will you try your luck to grab the PS5 Standard bundle with God of War Ragnarok? Let us know in the comments.

