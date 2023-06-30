PS5 will be available in offer starting tomorrow, July 1, priced at €449.99 (which become €399.99 for the Digital Edition) at a series of selected retailers in Europe: this is revealed by an advertisement published by the Spanish branch of MediaMarkt.
Entitled “Live your story on Playstation 5“, the promotion will be valid from 1 to 15 July and will allow you to buy the Sony console at a substantially lower price than the official one, increased last August.
It is not yet clear whether or not Italian companies are present among the selected retailers, first of all the local division of Media Worldbut let’s imagine that in the next few we will understand how things actually are.
An answer to the Xbox price increase?
The promotion comes a few days after the announcement of the price increase of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass, and it is unlikely that this is a case, although campaigns of this type must be organized well in advance.
What can be perceived is that having increased the price of PS5 last year and solved its production and distribution problems, Sony today found itself in a advantageous situation which he certainly wants to take advantage of, increasing the gap that already separates his platform from that of Microsoft.
PS5 sales currently stand at 38.4 million units with an all-time record in the first quarter of 2023, but such an offer without quantity constraints could push those numbers up substantially.
#PS5 #offer #starting #tomorrow #number #European #retailers
Leave a Reply