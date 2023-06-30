PS5 will be available in offer starting tomorrow, July 1, priced at €449.99 (which become €399.99 for the Digital Edition) at a series of selected retailers in Europe: this is revealed by an advertisement published by the Spanish branch of MediaMarkt.

Entitled “Live your story on Playstation 5“, the promotion will be valid from 1 to 15 July and will allow you to buy the Sony console at a substantially lower price than the official one, increased last August.

It is not yet clear whether or not Italian companies are present among the selected retailers, first of all the local division of Media Worldbut let’s imagine that in the next few we will understand how things actually are.