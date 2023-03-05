PS5 it is increasingly available, but it is still not obvious to find it, especially if you are looking for a specific bundle. In this news we therefore want to collect the bundles available right now, March 5, 2023, and which can be purchased through Amazon Italy: let’s see the details:

As you can see, there are three packages available, all at their standard price, with no surcharges. However, it should be noted that PS5 Standard without bundles and PS5 Digital with God of War Ragnarok need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime for the purchase.

As regards the differences between the Standard model and the Digital model of PS5, we remind you that the Digital model does not have an optical reader, i.e. it does not allow you to play using PS4 and PS5 discs: in other words, you can only use games in digital format purchased through the PS Store. The Standard model instead has the reader. There are no performance differences. Both consoles obviously include the DualSense controller and the necessary cables for power supply and connection to the TV.

The PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok

