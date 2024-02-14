In its financial report for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year (October-December 2023), Sony issued an update on sales data Of PS5 which sold in total 54.8 million units to December 31, 2023. On December 9, Sony had spoken of 50 million units sold. That's almost five million new consoles sold in the Christmas period alone across the world.

Excellent numbers

PS5 continues to achieve excellent results

During the indicated quarter, Sony shipped 8.2 million units worldwide, 1.1 million more than the same period last year. In the current fiscal year, 16.4 million PS5s have been distributed so far.

Unfortunately the data is not completely positive. The company's estimates spoke of exceeding 25 million units during the entire fiscal year, i.e. between January and March 2024 PS5 would have to sell another 8.6 million units to make it. Since it is considered impossible, the estimates were lowered to 21 million units, i.e. 4 million less, a decidedly significant quantity.

It should also be noted that the PS4 did better than the PS5 in the same period, selling 57.1 million units. The gap isn't huge, but it's still present.

During Q3 they were also sold 89.7 million games for PS5, between physical and digital markets, with year-on-year growth of 3.2 million units.

In the same period, the PlayStation Network reached a record 123 million active users, with PlayStation Plus subscribers reaching 47.4 million subscribers in the year.