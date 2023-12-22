PS5 he set an extraordinary record at November 2023The best ever for Sony consoles both in terms of units sold and in terms of money collected: this is reported by Ampere Analysis data, reported by Piers Harding-Rolls.

As you may remember, Sony officially revealed the total sales of the PS5, which has placed well to date 50 million piecestaking 161 weeks to achieve this result compared to 160 for the PS4, which however did not have the same availability problems in the first two years.

Harding-Rolls also noted that Sony's record occurred in conjunction with Black Friday, but during a period in which total sales dropped in the USA on an annual basis.