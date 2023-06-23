Nixxesone of the teams at Sony’s PlayStation Studios, in addition to the PC ports of the PS5 exclusives, is also working on some new remasters of the most successful games of past generations.

The confirmation comes from a behind-the-scenes video published by the PlayStation YouTube channel entirely dedicated to the team located in the Netherlands, where lead engineer Coen Frauenfelder in presenting Nixxes’ work said:

“What we offer for PlayStation Studios are high-quality PC ports and moreover we work more and more in the creation of remasters“.

For the uninitiated, Nixxes is a studio specializing in PC game conversions which was acquired by Sony in 2021. Among the portings made we mention, for example, those of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales and that of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arriving on July 26th.

Their work in the PC field is therefore well known, while many probably did not expect the creation of new remasters of the old PlayStation Studios games. Unfortunately, no further details are offered in the video, so we just have to wait for the next Sony events to find out more.

In addition to the highly discounted Bloodborne, which games from the old PlayStation consoles would you like to replay in the remastered version?