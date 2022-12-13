Journalist/insider Tom Henderson insists on the question of the existence of the new model from PS5 with removable disc drivewhich would currently enter in testing phase and it would work “perfectly”apparently.

There aren’t many news in this regard, except for further confirmation that this new PS5 model would really exist, even if Sony has never announced anything like this and news about it is not widespread, even at the level of rumors.

In any case, Henderson returned to the subject with the above message, claiming that there is “a small update on the PlayStation 5 with detachable optical drive, I have heard from two sources now that the test kit is already in the process of test and works perfectly hear about soon“.

So the matter seems to be going on and the new PS5 model should be announced shortly, considering that the tests have begun and the product in question should prepare for the market launch. Obviously we still take everything as a rumor, since there has been no further information in this regard.

Such a solution wouldn’t offer much new in terms of technology, but perhaps above all it would be a question of offering users a further choice in terms of price, as well as perhaps allowing for more dynamic and faster production for Sony itself. In essence, it would be a PS5 with a digital base but which can become standard with the additional application of a detachable optical reader.

In essence, it would be the meeting point between the two models currently available on the market, namely PS5 Digital and PS5 Standard. Already last September, Tom Henderson had also reported that the new PS5 model with removable disc reader would be available for 2023, which would be linked to the new rumor, pending further information.