After reporting the first rumor about the new model of PS5 with removable disk drivejournalist/insider Tom Henderson continues to update this rumor with further details, such as this last one which specifies how the reader is not compatible with PS5 Digital and that the new model is something totally new in terms of shape and SKU, while having virtually the same hardware.

The basic information therefore remains the same, for Henderson: Sony intends to launch a new model of PS5 which, as its main feature, has the fact that it can work with a removable disk drive, which can probably be purchased separately, so to equip the console with a certain modularity, depending on how you want to use it.

Many have thought that this detached reader can also be used with the current PS5 Digital, but it seems that this is not the case: based on the tweet reported below, Henderson reports that the optical reader will not be compatible with the current Digital version.

This could be due to the fact that the new PS5 could be treated as a new console, in the sense of a new product in terms of SKU, with a player developed specifically for it and incompatible with PS5 Digital. On the other hand, the journalist also lets it be known that no major changes are expected on the front hardwaretherefore it is essentially the same PS5 seen so far, in terms of power and architecture.

It could therefore be a console with a rather different shape, perhaps smaller, considering that the current PS5 has truly generous dimensions even compared to the standards we are used to for consoles. Perhaps based on a new production process, it could be compressed into a smaller space and perhaps also have a new cooling system, but we are waiting to find out if it really exists or not.