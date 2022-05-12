Last year, the first revision of PS5 (CFI-1100), which reduced the number of fins, received a new holder and a modified cooling system.

Now it looks like Sony has probably decided to change PS5 something again since the version CFI-1200 was registered in Japan, according to a report. The news was revealed by Zuby_Tech, who even presented the specs, but at the moment we have to wait for all the details from Sony.

It appears that there is currently no talk of a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro yet, but the manufacturer reportedly wants to move the PS5 console’s 7nm + SoC to the 6nm TMSC process. This move shouldn’t bring new quality to the games, but it should allow the manufacturer to produce more copies of the PlayStation 5.



For now, these are all speculations but, like last time, we shouldn’t wait long before the eventual launch of the new version of PS5.

