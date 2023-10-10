Starting from the month of November in the USAAnd globally in the following monthsthe new model will be available PS5 whose appearance will present a reduction in volume and weight compared to previous models. Are present four separate cover panels, with the upper part in a glossy look, while the lower part remains matte. This version will remain the only one available, once stocks of the current model are exhausted.

The features that make it better for use are packed into a smaller form factor, along with a drive Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc connectable and to a1TB SSD for more internal storage space. As regards the Digital Editionyou can add l‘Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive at a later date, and will be sold separately.

Below, the selling prices of the console, starting from the November launch at participating retailers.

US

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

UK

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY

PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY