Naughty Dog is working on several games: it may seem obvious to say so, but the studio behind The Last of Us And Uncharted he often took time between titles. In this case, it was Neil Druckmann himself, co-chair of the studio and creative director of The Last of Us series, who declared it during a presentation at CES 2022.

“We can’t wait to share with you the many video game projects we are working on at Naughty Dog“he declared in a video. It should be remembered here that there is a project whose existence is known, even if for now both the name and its true nature are a mystery. We are obviously talking about that great project of multiplayer game that the studio has repeatedly talked about in recent months.

At the moment, Naughty Dog has made the decision not to include any multiplayer components in The Last of Us Part II, leaving aside the idea of ​​a component like Factions, but the team responsible for online experiences have continued to work on something that the eventually will become Naughty Dog’s first standalone multiplayer game. Below you can hear Druckmann’s statement (starts around 4:55 pm).

Beyond the multiplayer project we discussed, we have no official information on the rest of the productions, but everything indicates that, in addition to the possible remake of The Last of Us for PS5, there is another great title on the way.

Source: MP1ST