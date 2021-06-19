It is true that on the market it is still a bit difficult to find a PlayStation 5, but those who already own it are striving to make it a little more personal. For example, a version has popped up on Reddit customized call PS5: Miles Morales Edition, dedicated, as it is easy to imagine, to according to Spider-Man. And it’s beautiful.
Recently Miles Morales is experiencing a “second youth”. Between the beautiful animated film Spider-Man – A New Universe and the exquisite expansion of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS5, this cute Spider-Man is also reaching the popularity by Peter Parker.
With Miles Sony and Marvel try to propose a younger and more modern version of the wall climber, even a little more aggressive than the typical good guy represented by Peter. This versioen customized of PS5, all black, with a special irregular hexagonal texture and a giant red spider in the center, takes up one of the most famous costumes of Miles and gives the console a wonderful design.
The controller also incorporates the design of the console and also personalizes the analog levers, with very special rubber pads. What do you think? We find it beautiful.
