Tom Henderson Of Insider Gaming recently talked about some new accessories coming for Playstation 5. According to him between April 2023 and March 2023 two new models of headphones compatible with the console will be released sony and, to stand out among these, there should also be a new model of wireless earphones. The earphones just mentioned would currently still be a project covered by a code name, Project Nomad. Project Nomad will have a battery that will last about five hours and can be recharged with the appropriate case or with a USB-C cable connected directly to the PlayStation 5.

The second accessory in the program is instead known as Voyager and it’s always about headphones only this time they’re integral. There aren’t many details on Voyager but, according to Tom Henderson, it should have capabilities very similar to headphones Inzone H7. This year PlayStation 5 blows out its third candle and is celebrating by releasing several new accessories; the latest arrival is really fresh, the DualSense Edge was released on January 26th and is purchasable for $199.99. Here is our related article. Sony seems to have several new features planned for its console in 2023 and we just have to wait to discover them one by one.