From the data reported by Sony PlayStation for the third quarter of the current fiscal year and the words of CFO Hiroki Totoki, we learn that the market shares of PS5 are increasing in the United States and that 30% of monthly active users (MAUs) have never owned a PS4.

The second figure is certainly interesting: it means that about a third of active PS5 users are new players who have approached the medium from this generation or people who have decided to switch to PlayStation after playing on PC, Xbox and Nintendo.

Staying on topic, Sony also revealed that PS5 MAU increased by 30% in December thanks to the market penetration of PS5. Furthermore, not only is the console attracting new players, but the engagement of users who switched from PS4 to PS5 has also apparently increased in the last quarter, based on the fact that their PS Plus subscription rate, play time and the average spend has increased compared to when they played on old-gen.

During the meeting with shareholders, Hiroki Totoki said that the market shares of PS5 in Europe are higher than its “peers”, read Xbox. In the USA, the gap with the competition apparently narrowed during the summer, but recently “it has increased significantly”, probably thanks to the new PS5 stocks placed on the market.

“Compared to our peers, we are ranked higher in Europe. We are maintaining a high position,” Totoki said as reported by Twitter user Genki. “There was some narrowing of the gap in the US in the summer, but recently our share has increased significantly.”

Today we also learned that PS5 has reached 32 million units sold worldwide, with a record increase in the last quarter.