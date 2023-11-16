PlayStation has decided to field a long list of discounts for PS5 bundles through Amazon Italy. We are talking about offers linked to the bundles of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the most recent game from Insomniac Games, God of War Ragnarok – the action adventure from Santa Monica Studio -, Final Fantasy 16 – the most recent chapter of the Square saga Enix -, but also Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 24. All on the occasion of Black Friday 2023.
Previously, PS5 without games and the special bundle of PS5 in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version were also on offer. However, these versions are no longer on sale, so for the moment we have to make do with these bundles, however at the lowest price ever .
All PS5 bundles are on sale at lowest price ever on Amazon Italy. This is therefore a good opportunity to purchase the console.
PS5, which is the best version to buy?
Previously, the standard PS5 model without games was available and it was the best version in terms of price. Right now, however, only the various ones are available PS5 bundle with a free game. It is therefore not possible to choose one above all, because it depends on your interests. In any case, these are very valid promotions, so if you are looking for a PS5 you should take advantage of this discount and choose the bundle with the game you want most. Probably, the Call of Duty, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and EA Sports FC 24 packages are the most convenient, as the games are the most recent games and therefore the ones that cost the most if purchased individually, while God of War Ragnarok and Final Fantasy 16 can be purchased at a lower price, as you can see in the boxes below.
