PlayStation has decided to field a long list of discounts for PS5 bundles through Amazon Italy. We are talking about offers linked to the bundles of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the most recent game from Insomniac Games, God of War Ragnarok – the action adventure from Santa Monica Studio -, Final Fantasy 16 – the most recent chapter of the Square saga Enix -, but also Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 24. All on the occasion of Black Friday 2023.

Previously, PS5 without games and the special bundle of PS5 in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version were also on offer. However, these versions are no longer on sale, so for the moment we have to make do with these bundles, however at the lowest price ever .

All PS5 bundles are on sale at lowest price ever on Amazon Italy. This is therefore a good opportunity to purchase the console.