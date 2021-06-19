Cross-play is one of the most popular features of gamers: the ability to play in the company of friends or strangers, regardless of the game version and platform in their possession is an incredible luxury.

Unfortunately, it is a luxury that the players PlayStation, until a few years ago, they could not boast: Microsoft did not hesitate to open their servers to those who owned the Xbox and PC versions of a certain title and even Nintendo, notoriously the most reserved company on this kind of experience, said yes to cross-play with Switch.

Sony, on the other hand, has never consented to this feature, deeming the PlayStation ecosystem the safest and best (and, apparently, the only one) for multiplayer experiences.

That’s why titles like Fortnite is Rocket League, with a mammoth following, have had cross-play on PC, Xbox and Switch, but not on PlayStation. The situation changed in 2018 when the borders (in beta) were finally opened for Fortnite only. Since that day, cross-play at Sony came and is still being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

In a recent interview with Axios, the CEO and president of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, said the company wants more cross-platform multiplayer titles on PlayStation and will make sure to support it from here on out.

Undoubtedly excellent news and a great turnaround compared to the aforementioned statements a few years ago.

How PlayStation will deliver on this promise remains to be seen: will it accept cross-play on all multiplayer titles, or will it continue to examine the situation on a case-by-case basis? The future will be encouraging, but the present is still shaky.

During the lawsuit Epic vs Apple, the documents of Epic Games revealed that Sony would only allow Fortnite cross-play upon payment of an extra.

Also, more recently, the president of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, stated that the cross-play in Borderlands 3 it would arrive on all platforms, except PlayStation.

A unique case, or are Sony’s good intentions already off to the wrong foot?

