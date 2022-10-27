Sony he already pointed this out a few months ago. The future is to get on the gaming bandwagon as a service, and the Japanese company has some games in development. Now we have been able to know the first details of one of them, which is made by London Studio.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, the developer revealed that they are putting their latest virtual reality steps on standby to launch into the multiplayer arena. Specifically, the project indicates an online cooperative action title that will be set in a fantasy London, even if the name of the work has not been revealed.

Used to experimenting given their history with SingStar, EyeToy or PlayStation Home, no virtual reality technology will be used. “With this project, we really wanted to explore new avenues and set ourselves new challenges,” explains co-director Stuart Whyte.

The truth is that this game will only be released on PS5 and is called “the most ambitious game to date ever created by the studio”, as pointed out by co-director Tara Saunders. There are elements of the past that will be recovered. Specifically Soho Engine, London Studio’s graphics engine, which “is designed to get the most out of PS5.

Source: GamesIndustry