Haven Studios is a new independent studio under the direction of Jade Raymond, now an experienced figure in the sector, after having worked for Ubisoft between Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell Blacklist and the less fortunate experience in Google, for Stadia. The team is now partnering with Sony to develop a high-budget exclusive.

Interviewed by the Canadian newspaper Le Devoir, Jade Raymond revealed several about the ideas of this new team and the partnership with Sony. The Japanese giant has in fact asked to submit three large-scale gaming projects, to then finance the development of what would have been considered the best:

“Finally they asked us to do two, or even three, but we decided to focus on a first title to start“, says Jade Raymond, together with Paola Jouyaux and Pierre-François” Sapin “Sapinski, two of the five founders of Haven Studios.

The title will be entirely dedicated to online, with an almost “social network“for Raymond. This new work seems to be very important for Sony, with the creator of PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny always in close contact with Haven, with the aim of benefiting his programmers from his experience to make the most of all the console secrets.

“Our ambition will be to push the console’s technical capabilities even further“explains Jade Raymond.” Awe will get the opportunity to work the best people in the world in their field. This will allow us to create games of the best quality“added Paola Jouyaux.

There is also time to take a look at the Google experience, which is of fundamental importance for the author. Being too big can be a problem, especially when managing multiple projects at the same time. Raymond certainly says she is interested in expanding the studio in the future but she does not rule out the possibility of “self-limiting” if the situation requires it, trying to stay focused on one goal: to create the best gaming experience possible.

Source: ledevoir.com