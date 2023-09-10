Dbrand has revealed its own version of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed PS5 body. As you can see below, the company shared its “arachnoplate“, a name that leaves no doubt about the source of inspiration.
With the words “We fixed it”, dbrand refers to the fact that the official PS5 body for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was available in limited numbers and therefore the company has solved the problem for anyone who was unable to purchase the original one.
Details on dbrand’s arachnoplate for PS5
There description of the arachnoplate reads ironically: “La [megacorporazione] creator of [popolare console da gioco] failed to produce enough units of their bodyshell based on [famoso gioco su licenza]. Thanks for letting it go, [serie di insulti]”.
The price of the arachnoplate for PS5 in the basic version is $64.98, or one cent less than the official PlayStation one. However, if you also want the film for the central body of the console and a cover for the LEDs to make them red, you will have to pay 14.95 dollars and 11.95 dollars respectively. Tell us, do you like the original one better or the dbrand one?
