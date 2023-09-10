Dbrand has revealed its own version of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed PS5 body. As you can see below, the company shared its “arachnoplate“, a name that leaves no doubt about the source of inspiration.

With the words “We fixed it”, dbrand refers to the fact that the official PS5 body for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was available in limited numbers and therefore the company has solved the problem for anyone who was unable to purchase the original one.