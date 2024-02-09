GSD has unveiled the Console sales data in Europe for January 2024. Through this information we discover that sales have dropped and only PS5 can be considered satisfied. However, the data does not include the United Kingdom (but we have already reported them to you) and Germany.

First of all, we know that in Europe they were sold approx 475,000 units. This is a decrease of 1.4% compared to January 2023. The best result is that of the PS5, which last year was still partially suffering from stock limits.

Nintendo Switch instead it saw a serious decline in hardware sales. Although seemingly immortal, the Nintendo Switch certainly can't grow forever and is approaching its seventh opponent. The wait for a new console could be one of the factors that pushes potential new buyers to wait a little longer to see how things pan out.

Xbox Series they achieved a slight decline in sales. Unfortunately, no precise data is indicated, so it is difficult to understand how much the consoles sold.

In the end, additional accessories and hardware for consoles they reached 1.8 million units sold. Again this is a drop of 1.4%. It is not specified which are the flagship products of January 2024 in Europe, but usually the official controllers for PlayStation and Xbox dominate.

We also leave you with the data of the best-selling games in Europe in January 2024.