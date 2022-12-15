According to a market research carried out by Rakuten, PS5 and the Christmas gift most requested in the United States this year. Nintendo Switch is in second place, while Xbox Series X is fifth.

For its market research, Rakuten obviously did not intercept the letters sent to Santa Claus by the Americans, but rather used Google Trends to understand which products are most sought after in each US state for the Christmas period. PS5 is the most desired object in thirteen states, including Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Utah, thus winning the first place in the top 10.

The second most desired item ever is Nintendo Switch, which comes first in ten different states. Closes the podium iPad, the most sought-after product in seven different states. Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is placed in fifth place, the result being the most desired object in five different countries. Space also for the viewers of Meta, in ninth place. Here are the top 10:

PS5 – 13 states

Nintendo Switch – 10 states

iPads – 7 states

AirPods – 6 states

Xbox Series X – 5 states

Dyson Airwrap – 4 states

MacBook – 2 states

Apple Watch – 1 state

Oculus Headset – 1 state

Samsung Galaxy Watch – 1 state

Switches, Xbox Series X and PS5

Rakuten’s study demonstrates how current generation consoles are among the most desired products by Americans, rivaling Apple and Samsung products. We know for a fact that PS5 was the best-selling console in the US in November, despite the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X also registering excellent sales figures during Black Friday thanks to attractive promotions. It will be interesting to find out if he will achieve a similar result in December 2022, in the middle of the Christmas period.