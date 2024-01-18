PS5 it was there best-selling console of 2023 in the USA: Sony platform surpassed Xbox and Nintendo Switch both in terms of units and collections, according to surveys carried out by Circana, former NPD.
Considering the entire year that has just ended, American users' spending on gaming hardware amounted to 6.6 billion dollarsin line with 2022, while in December there was an annual growth of 4% for 1.6 billion.
Just in December 2023 both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S saw an increase in sales, while Switch has suffered a drop that is defined as double-digit percentage. Despite this, the Japanese company's hybrid console placed in second position.
Records for Sony and Microsoft
Although in December 2023 Xbox had to settle for third position in the ranking of best-selling hardware, apparently it was a record month for the Microsoft platform in the USA, which exceeded the numbers totaled in December 2021.
That of PS5 was also a record, in this case with regards to sales in dollars: December 2023 was the best month ever for the Japanese company in the United States, exceeding the data recorded in December 2022.
