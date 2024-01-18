PS5 it was there best-selling console of 2023 in the USA: Sony platform surpassed Xbox and Nintendo Switch both in terms of units and collections, according to surveys carried out by Circana, former NPD.

Considering the entire year that has just ended, American users' spending on gaming hardware amounted to 6.6 billion dollarsin line with 2022, while in December there was an annual growth of 4% for 1.6 billion.

Just in December 2023 both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S saw an increase in sales, while Switch has suffered a drop that is defined as double-digit percentage. Despite this, the Japanese company's hybrid console placed in second position.