As we approach the end of the year, many wonder what the best-selling console of 2022 will be. In this way, the NPD Group, an organization that is in charge of collecting and sharing information related to the sale of video games in the United States, has pointed out that the PS5 I might as well be the one to take this title.

According to the November sales record, the PlayStation 5 is already the best-selling console in dollars of 2022 in the United States, something it achieved by ranking first in unit and dollar sales last month. Nevertheless, the Switch is still in first place when we talk about unit sales in general. This means that Sony’s platform has generated more money from its hardware sales compared to Nintendo and Microsoft.

Considering the PS5 is priced at $499, and the Switch is only $299, this makes sense. Unfortunately, the The shortage of units that we saw throughout the year seems to prevent this console from surpassing the sale of units of the Nintendo platform.. Thankfully, as PS5 availability has improved, not only have the numbers increased, but there has been a 45% increase in total spending on consoles and other devices year-over-year. On related topics, hoarders have lost interest in the PS5.

At this rate, yes, the Switch will be the best-selling console by units in America, but it looks like that will change next year. As more and more PS5s become available to the public, people will continue to buy this piece of hardware, and it is very likely that in 2023 it will be the best seller in units.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz