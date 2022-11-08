During the last fiscal quarter, PS5 has become the best-selling console worldwide. This is the first time this has happened since the launch period. Specifically, PlayStation 5 shipped 3.3 million units in the period between July and September 2022.

The information was shared by Benji-Sales on Twitter, who collected the data in a single tweet to make this comparison. As you can see, in the second position we find Nintendo Switchwhich comes close to PS5 with 3.25 million units shipped.

In the last position it is placed Xbox Series X | S. The units sold are not indicated (as Microsoft does not reveal them first) but only the data of monetary revenues: according to the calculations of Benji-Sales, these place Xbox on the lowest step of the podium. As indicated, the revenue calculations were made by Welfare_JBP.

We specify that we are talking about units shipped, not sold: means that units sent to stores but not yet purchased by a customer are also considered. In the case of PS5, it must be said, the number is probably almost identical as the console units are placed instantly. Even for the Switch, in any case, the difference will not be huge.

It is about positive results for Sony, which manages to get the first position after a long time. The production limits of the PlayStation 5 (but also of the Xbox Series X | S) have always created problems for the company and the sales figures could have been higher if it had been possible to produce more. Also, many players would have spent a lot less if there were more consoles out there, as they wouldn’t have been forced to buy bundles or rely on touts.

Tell us, what do you think of this data? We will have to see how things go in the current quarter, but the premises do not seem negative given that the price increase of the PS5 has not had a negative effect on sales.