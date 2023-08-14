From sales data relating to July 2023 in the UK it emerges that PS5 it was there again best-selling console in this territory, continuing the trend that we have also seen in other recent months, with a trend similar to that recorded since June.

According to reports from GamesIndustry.biz, PS5 remains the best-selling console since last month, with a quantity of sales slightly higher but rather in line with those recorded during June 2023. Nintendo Switch is placed in second position with a 15% drop recorded in July compared to the previous one.

In third position we find Xbox Series X|S, whose sales are go down by 12% in July compared to June. Looking at the entire period, PS5 has increased sales by 68% compared to the same period last year, while Nintendo Switch has seen a decline of 8.5% in the first seven months of the current year compared to 2022 .