From sales data relating to July 2023 in the UK it emerges that PS5 it was there again best-selling console in this territory, continuing the trend that we have also seen in other recent months, with a trend similar to that recorded since June.
According to reports from GamesIndustry.biz, PS5 remains the best-selling console since last month, with a quantity of sales slightly higher but rather in line with those recorded during June 2023. Nintendo Switch is placed in second position with a 15% drop recorded in July compared to the previous one.
In third position we find Xbox Series X|S, whose sales are go down by 12% in July compared to June. Looking at the entire period, PS5 has increased sales by 68% compared to the same period last year, while Nintendo Switch has seen a decline of 8.5% in the first seven months of the current year compared to 2022 .
PS4 also got a boost in sales
Xbox Series X|S are also down from the first half of last year, by about 22.8%. However, perhaps the most curious data collected by the British site concerns PS4: Sony’s last generation console saw a 331% increase in sales compared to the first half of 2022.
Evidently, the next gen is not such an urgent issue for many users in the United Kingdom, as the July 2023 software ranking also demonstrated with its flashback for the old Call of Duty chapters. As for accessories, there has been a slight decline from last year, with DualSense remaining the best-selling product in this area.
