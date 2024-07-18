PS5 was the best-selling console in Europe in the first half of the yearalbeit within a scenario that saw all platforms lose something compared to 2023. Well, in this sense, the Sony machine is the one that has managed to limit the damage the most.
Data collected by GSD speaks of just over 300,000 consoles sold in Europe in the month of June: a 24% drop compared to the same period last year. All platforms reported lossesbut PS5 has contained them by limiting them to 10%.
Also for the first half of 2024 Console sales dropped 24%reaching 2.2 million units. In this perspective, PS5 lost 16%, Nintendo Switch lost 32% and Xbox Series X|S lost 37%.
The accessories and peripherals sector felt the impact lesswith 1.1 million units sold in June, marking a 7.3% drop on a year-over-year basis. Leading the ranking is the DualSense controller, which was the subject of promotions throughout the month.
Looking at the first half of the year, accessories lost 8.4%, reaching 8 million pieces sold.
What will Microsoft’s reaction be?
As you may recall, a few days ago a report from The Verge said that Microsoft was considering limiting the distribution of Xbox in Europe, and in light of these numbers, this unfortunately seems plausible.
Considering that the next Xbox won’t arrive until 2026, we’re really curious to know if the Redmond company has any plans to to attempt some recovery in the old continent or it will try to solely push Game Pass adoption across multiple devices, like Fire TV Sticks.
