PS5 was the best-selling console in Europe in the first half of the yearalbeit within a scenario that saw all platforms lose something compared to 2023. Well, in this sense, the Sony machine is the one that has managed to limit the damage the most.

Data collected by GSD speaks of just over 300,000 consoles sold in Europe in the month of June: a 24% drop compared to the same period last year. All platforms reported lossesbut PS5 has contained them by limiting them to 10%.

Also for the first half of 2024 Console sales dropped 24%reaching 2.2 million units. In this perspective, PS5 lost 16%, Nintendo Switch lost 32% and Xbox Series X|S lost 37%.

The accessories and peripherals sector felt the impact lesswith 1.1 million units sold in June, marking a 7.3% drop on a year-over-year basis. Leading the ranking is the DualSense controller, which was the subject of promotions throughout the month.

Looking at the first half of the year, accessories lost 8.4%, reaching 8 million pieces sold.