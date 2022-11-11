From GSD comes the overall data of the videogame hardware market concerning theEurope to October 2022excluding the UK and Germany, who see PS5 as the best-selling consolesurpassing Nintendo Switch for the first time since September 2021.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the month of October 2022 showed a drop for PS5 but also for Nintendo Switch, in the latter case even more clear-cut. This led to PS5 overtaking on the Nintendo console, something that hadn’t happened since September 2021, when the Switch had suffered another drop in sales due to the upcoming release of the OLED version.

In any case, despite lower sales compared to October of the previous year, PS5 managed to emerge as the best-selling console in Europe, at least as regards the countries considered by GSD, that is a good part of the continent except the United Kingdom. and Germany, in line with the data that see it as the best-selling console in the third quarter of 2022 worldwide.

However, there is positive news for it too Xbox Series X | Sconsidering that this is the only platform that has not seen sales decline compared to the previous year, with an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2021. As usual, there are no precise public data regarding the quantity of consoles sold.

In terms of accessoriesover 1.18 million products were sold through the territories traced by the company during the month of October 2022, another decrease of more than 13% compared to October 2021, as well as another decline in card sales. prepaid for stores and digital services, by about 7% compared to the previous year.