Gamesindustry.biz shared i April 2023 sales figures for the UKone of the most important markets in Europe and an excellent indicator of the health of the gaming world. The new information is mainly linked to the results of the consoles, with PS5 which, despite selling less, remains in first position.

Precisely, just under 110,000 consoles were sold in the UK (GfK data) in April 2023, down 20% from the previous month. Compared to April 2022, however, sales are 20% higher.

PS5 it was down 35% month over month, but up 15% year over year. Xbox Series X|S, on the other hand, was down 32% month over month, but grew 8% year over year. The real winner of the month seems to be Switch, despite having sold less than PS5. The Nintendo console achieved a +26% compared to March 2023 and a +30% compared to April 2022. The credit goes to the version The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, made available right at the end of the month: 29% of the total consoles sold were the Tears of the Kingdom edition.

Switch always sells well in the UK

Some were then shared software data. 2.2 million PC and console games were sold in the UK as of April 2023, between physical and digital formats. Some digital data, however, are as always absent as certain companies do not provide them (Nintendo and 505 Games among all).

There list of best-selling games as of April 2023 includes:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) Dead Island 2 (Deep Silver) FIFA 23 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) WWE 2K23 (2K Games) NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

As you can see, they don’t appear in Nintendo’s Top 10 Games most likely because without digital data a good chunk of sales isn’t calculated and physical sales aren’t enough to “beat” other games. We’ll have to see if physical sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be enough to make it into the top 10 for the month.