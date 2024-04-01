According to the now no longer CEO of PlayStation Jim Ryan, PS5 is on track to become the “most successful console ever” of the company. This consideration is not linked to the number of units sold, given that PS5 is far from repeating what was done by PS2, Sony's best-selling console (160 million according to Jim Ryan).
“I would say right now we are at the top” he said. “We've been very clear and consistent about what we stand for: great consoles, great console gaming experience and great games. I'd say we're at the top right now.”
“PlayStation 5 is on track to be our most successful console ever across multiple vectors and I believe the games and gaming experiences you will see on PlayStation 5, led by PlayStation Studios, are the best we have ever seen. The number of games we've released so far on PlayStation 5, at this point in the cycle, far exceeds anything we've ever done before.”
PS5, how much has it sold so far?
With data collected up to December 31, 2023, PlayStation 5 has sold 54.8 million units all over the world. While these are certainly positive sales, they did not live up to Sony's forecasts. The company, for example, expected to sell 25 million units of the console in fiscal 2023-24, but cut its forecast to 21 million at the end of the October-December quarter.
At the time, the president, COO and CFO of Sony Group Hiroki Totoki – who will replace Ryan as interim CEO of PlayStation – had also said that PS5 sales would slow in the future.
