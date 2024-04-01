According to the now no longer CEO of PlayStation Jim Ryan, PS5 is on track to become the “most successful console ever” of the company. This consideration is not linked to the number of units sold, given that PS5 is far from repeating what was done by PS2, Sony's best-selling console (160 million according to Jim Ryan).

“I would say right now we are at the top” he said. “We've been very clear and consistent about what we stand for: great consoles, great console gaming experience and great games. I'd say we're at the top right now.”

“PlayStation 5 is on track to be our most successful console ever across multiple vectors and I believe the games and gaming experiences you will see on PlayStation 5, led by PlayStation Studios, are the best we have ever seen. The number of games we've released so far on PlayStation 5, at this point in the cycle, far exceeds anything we've ever done before.”