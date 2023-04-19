Since it was launched on the market Playstation 5 experienced a long period of hard to find, very few stores had them available and this obviously gave way to various touts who had bought several at the launch to earn on the great inconvenience of production of sony. However, 3 years after the arrival of the console, it seems that the situation is finally being resolved, new stocks of PlayStation 5 are arriving everywhere and it seems that we can finally get hold of the gaming platform without resorting to dishonest resellers.

To particularly enjoy the thing seems to be the community of Playstation who, on his Reddit profile, points out how several scalpers have, now that they are no longer the only possible choice, significantly lowered the prices of the consoles they sell, also pointing out that there is anything but empathy towards them .

The figure of the “scalpers” is generally rather controversial, we are talking about individuals who, for mere profit, prevent those who would be really interested in a product from legitimately possessing it but, according to others, these would be nothing more than far-sighted investors. Whichever way you look at it, the luck of the unofficial PlayStation 5 resellers is over for now and who knows if they will ever have the opportunity to make a comeback.